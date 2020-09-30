Famous Napa winery Castello di Amorosa shut down due to wildfire

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) – As the Glass Fire continues to grow, several historic wineries have been damaged, including Castello di Amorosa.

The Napa County landmark was built to resemble a 13th-century Tuscan castle. But even formidable watchtowers could not stop the Glass Fire from destroying the wineries farmhouse.

“Our visitation was down 70% because of COVID and then down another 15% because of the fires, so we were impacted already, and then the fires in Napa, and then our own fire,” said George Salzner.

They believe that the tanks inside the winery survived the fire, but the actual bottles and cases of wine went up in flames.

“We think it is around 10000 cases which is 120 thousand bottles, which is about 4-5 million dollars”

Luckily, the main building, tasting room and outdoor terrace survived.

“We make our living with people coming to visit the castle. If the castle would have burned down, we would have no income for years to come. So we are in a way lucky.”

“40 to 50% of all the grapes are harvested, but I have to say this is the most challenging year for winemakers in the last 50 years,” Salzner adds.

As for when the winery will be back open for tastings, they say as soon as the evacuation order is lifted.

