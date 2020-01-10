SEE IT: Look inside this Famous San Francisco ‘Painted Lady’ home for sale

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Are you in the market for a new home?

We’ve got a listing in San Francisco that may tickle your fancy.

Of course you’ll have to pay a pretty penny – but wouldn’t you if the home was one of San Francisco’s famous Painted Ladies?

The home located at 714 Steiner Street in the Alamo Square neighborhood is now up for sale for a cool $2.7 million.

The 3-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom home spans about 2,600 square feet and is 3 stories high.

It’s Victorian-style and was built back in the 1900s, boasting steep roofs with patterned surfaces.

This home is one of the 7 commonly referred to as “Postcard Row.”

You can learn more about the listing here.

