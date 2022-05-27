SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) –Northern California’s largest anime convention is back in the Bay Area. This weekend, FanimeCon is set to make its grand return to the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

The popular anime convention, first launched in 1994, will bring a range of guests to the three-day event from May 27 through May 30. The following are set to make an appearance:

Cosplayers VampyBitMe and Maguma,

Content creator Alvin Zhou,

Costume makers HokuProps,

Voice actors Xanthe Huynh ((The Irregular at Magic High School, Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day), and David Vincent (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Tekken) will join virtual guests Aoi Yuki (Puella Magi Madoka Magica, The Seven Deadly Sins) and Keisuke Ueda (My Hero Academia, My Sweet Tyrant) as the special guests.

FanimeCon will also host a range of events like speed dating, karaoke, and the Black & White all. Some past events won’t be returning for this year’s convention, including cosplay chess and the masquerade. Those who paid for FanimeCon 2020 will have the chance to attend this year’s convention.

For those looking to attend FanimeCon 2022 — badges will be available for purchase at the door or online.

To learn more about what to expect at FanimeCon, click here.