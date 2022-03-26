SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — March Madness is not the only major sporting event in town — the SailGP race is in San Francisco this weekend.

KRON4 spoke with spectators earlier on Saturday.

“The Sail Grand Prix in San Francisco was fantastic,” said spectator Lisa Oden.

Oden traveled from North Carolina just to watch supercharged F-50 catamarans zipping through the San Francisco Bay.

And she got a close vantage point — a seat on the water.

“Great racing, great wind, we loved it,” Oden said. “The boats. I mean it’s flying on water. Why would you not want to watch boats flying on water?”

Reaching speeds of up to 60 miles per hour — some spectators couldn’t keep up.

At Pier 45, Peter Iskander brought his five-year-old son to a more quieter setting.

“We just want to see how fast it is close up,” Iskander said.

The SailGP race draws thousands of spectators to the Bay Area.

The competition continues Sunday, ending with a $1 million prize.