Fans flying to Dallas for 49ers-Cowboys playoff game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers will be playing the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon in the NFC wildcard game.

Fans of both teams were at SFO today on their way to Dallas to see the game.

A lot of red and gold jerseys were expected at SFO today, but Cowboys fans at the terminals were seen printing their boarding passes.

Both sides hoping for a wildcard win this weekend.

49ers fans were easy to spot and excited as ever.

“Extremely happy, extremely!”

Chris Puckett boarded a plane Friday at SFO to fly to Dallas for the playoff game against the Cowboys.

It was a last-minute ticket decision for the 49ers fan.

“Literally just bought it today,” Puckett said.

After the 49ers came back from a 17-point deficit last weekend to beat the Los Angeles Rams, Puckett decided he had to see Sunday’s playoff game in person.

“As long as we don’t mess it up on our own, defense is strong offense plays good, we should come out with a dub,” he said.

It won’t be easy against the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys.

San Francisco and Dallas have had a rivalry going back decades.

It wasn’t just 49ers jerseys and hats at SFO.

Pete Davila was one of the few Cowboys fans at the airport.

“We do have that rivalry with the 49ers, over the last two Super Bowls we’ve been in it,” Davila said.

Davila grew up in Texas but now lives in the Bay Area.

He’s been a Cowboys fan his entire life and had his own predictions for what it will take to get to the Super Bowl this year.

“That the defense is really there because we need to stop the quarterback and for all our receivers to play a good game,” Davila said.

The game at AT&T Stadium will be a family affair with 12 of his family members flying out.

Hoping for the same outcome as their rivals.

“We’re hoping for a win,” Davila said.

Kickoff for the 49ers game against the Cowboys is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday.