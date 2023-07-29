(KRON) — Swifties are filling up Levi’s Stadium ahead of Taylor’s Swift’s last concert in the Bay Area. The concert is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. with Swift taking the stage at 8 p.m.

The gates did not open until 4 p.m., but that didn’t stop fans from lining up, waiting to get inside. “We’re meeting everyone here. It is so awesome. Everyone is so nice and sweet. It is the best thing I’ve ever experienced,” said one mom who’s taking her daughter to the concert for her 13th birthday.

Swift will be performing 45 songs which is expected to take around three hours to complete. Last night at Levi’s, she blew past the stadium’s 11 p.m. curfew and will likely earn a small fine from the city.

If you are heading over to the concert tonight, click here for all you need to know before entering Levi’s Stadium.