Fans react after opts out of 2020 MLB season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Buster Posey’s skills on the field and leadership in the clubhouse will be missed in these next few months.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly talked to fans who say while they are disappointed that the star player won’t be back behind the plate for this shortened season, but they support his decision.

“Some things are more important and he’s just putting his family first,” Rob Sporleder said. “And that’s the right thing to do.”

Watsonville resident Rob Sporleder says he and his family try to make up to Oracle Park at least one a month during the season. He says as much as he’d like to watch Buster play ball, he can’t argue with the star’s concerns for the health of his newly adopted daughters who were born premature.

“He obviously has some valid concerns so I don’t fault him for it at all. It will be disappointing you know I’d like to see that swing over 60 games see how he comes back from his hip injury but you know it is what it is something’s are more important than sports.”

“More than anybody I want to sit down on the couch and watch a baseball game you know I miss it so deeply,” Stephanie Hibbert said. “But not at the expense of the players no way.”

Hibbert was a season ticket holder until she moved up to Sacramento. She too respects Posey’s decision, but wonders about the ripple effect it could have — not just on the Giants — but the sport.

“I mean it’s huge he’s the face of the franchise right. It will be interesting to see who follows his lead actually because someone who’s in such a leadership role in the clubhouse as a veteran player younger players are gonna look to that and consider if that’s the move they want to make I think.”

“We have to care about these people as individuals and human beans not just people who are out there to entertain us,” Noah Griffin said. “He’s got a family and after all it’s just a game.”

Songwriter and newspaper columnist Noah Friffin has sung the national anthem from the pitcher’s mound at Giants games, with his sons by his side on the occasion you see here. He says Posey brings maturity and experience to the clubhouse, but he expects that will continue just from a distance this season.

Fans say they are looking forward to seeing Posey back in a Giants uniform for the 2021 season.

