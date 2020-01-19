Fans ready for Packers-49ers NFC Championship game

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Excitement was in the area Saturday night as people were getting ready for the big game.

49ers and Packers fans said they wouldn’t miss this game for the world — and they’re both confident their team will win.

On the eve of the NFC title game, Levi’s Stadium is quiet.

But the anticipation is building as 49ers and Packers fans from all over will be filling it up on Sunday.

“Go Niners!”

49ers fans Troy Salazar and John Redhouse made the trip up from Southern California.

They said they have been ready for this for months.

“For this weekend and last weekend, bought my tickets about a month two months ago before it all happened,” he said. “It was destiny.”

A group of Idaho residents said this was a game they couldn’t miss.

“So excited, I’ve been a 49ers fan for a long time. 40 years.”

But well-traveled Packers fans also made the trek.

They too expect a victory.

“We’re gonna win, we’re gonna kill’em.”

“We didn’t have a first good game against the 49ers, so this is a revenge game.”

However, most fans on both sides aren’t expecting either team to run away with it.

“It’ll be more competitive than last week. I don’t expect Aaron Rodgers to lay another egg,” a 49ers fan said.

But confidence is overflowing for a couple cheeseheads from Vegas.

“They beat us up so bad last time we gotta come back and do it.”

We’ll see how it all plays out. The Packers have yet to lose since that week 12 disaster against the Niners.

The NFC Championship game kicks off at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.