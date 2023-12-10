(KRON) – Farley’s East coffee shop parted ways with employees involved in a verbal altercation with a woman.

In a statement released on X, Farley’s East says the employees’ actions did not align with their values.

The employees involved in the incident are no longer employed by Farley’s. Though all employees are entitled to hold differing viewpoints, they are not entitled to express themselves on the job in ways that are disrespectful and harmful to anyone. There is zero room in our business – or anywhere in our community – for speech or conduct that acts to “other” anyone based on their religion, ethnicity, nationality, skin color, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other discriminatory basis. Farley’s East

In a viral video posted on social media, presumed employees denied a customer access to a bathroom that had antisemitic graffiti written on it.

The video shows three employees standing in between the customer and the door of the bathroom. According to the video, the customer had previously gone into the bathroom and wanted to re-enter to document the graffiti.

The employees said they have a “right to refuse service” and asked the woman to leave, before offering to let her use another restroom. About 1:15 into the video, she was finally allowed in.

The video shows “Zionism = fascism” written on the mirror above the sink and “Your neutrality/apathy is enabling genocide” written on a diaper-changing station. After allowing the woman in the bathroom, the employees said, “History didn’t start in 1948, lady,” and “Free Palestine.”

The Oakland coffee shop apologized in a Facebook post published on Wednesday. However, the coffee shop announced Saturday that the employees will no longer be working at Farley’s East.

Farley’s East’s statement also states, “We do not tolerate any behavior at Farley’s that makes people feel unwelcome or unsafe.”