(KRON) — The United Farm Workers, UFW Foundation and La Union del Pueblo Entero are calling on the Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health Administration to immediately address permanent rules on heat protection standards for outdoor workers.

This comes after several recent heat-inflicted deaths of farm workers. Through the nature of their work, farm workers perform labor in dangerously high temperatures and are vulnerable to heat illnesses and death.

The organizations are backing their support for the reintroduction of the Asuncion Valdivia Heat Safety and Prevention Act, named after a California farm worker who was killed by the extreme heat while harvesting grapes in 2004.

“Farm workers are at the frontlines of climate change as extreme heat continues to expose them to more danger,” said UFW Foundation Chief Executive Officer Diana Tellefson Torres. “We must prevent heat-related deaths and we can do so by establishing a permanent heat standard that provides workers access to shade, paid rest breaks, training, and water.”