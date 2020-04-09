Fast-food workers strike over protections during pandemic

HAYWARD (KRON) – Starting at 9 a.m., dozens of restaurant workers will be on strike once again demanding that their companies provide them with better protection as they continue to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest strike will happen at the McDonald’s off Mission Boulevard in Hayward.

This follows what happened Monday when workers at a San Jose McDonald’s walked off the job, demanding that McDonald’s provide them with gloves and masks.

The workers tell KRON4 so far they have to provide their own gloves and masks.

Today’s strike will start at 9 a.m. and will involve workers from McDonald’s, El Pollo Loco, Burger King, Popeye’s, and other restaurants.

