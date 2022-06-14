SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department battled a one-alarm fire in McLaren Park on Tuesday afternoon. SFFD described the fire as “fast-moving,” but said no structures are threatened and no evacuations are necessary.

The fire is near the soccer fields off of Moscow Street and Geneva Avenue. SFFD said at 5:20 p.m. that the fire was approaching the crest to Sunnydale and the golf course.

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area and said there could be traffic delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.