SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Wet weather will make an appearance in the Bay Area Friday night, but won’t stick around for long.

The fast-moving but weak storm will arrive Friday around 9 p.m. and last through Saturday morning.

Who is ready for some rain tonight??☔💧



A weaker CF will move onshore in the North Bay around 9 AM tonight. It will quickly move across the area, exiting south San Benito county around 6 AM Saturday morning. Rain totals will be lighter, but we will take whatever we can get! pic.twitter.com/kbXda6tdyz — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 5, 2021

Rain totals will be light and widespread, while wind speeds could reach 30 MPH or less.

Temperatures throughout the weekend will cool down 5 to 10 degrees from Friday.

More rain is expected to return next week.