‘Fast-thinking’ employee credited with saving baby locked in hot car in Union City

UNION CITY (KRON) — During one of the hottest days of the year in the Bay Area, an employee in Union City is being credited with saving a 1-year-old baby locked in a parked car Thursday.

Police said the incident happened Thursday afternoon around 1:15 p.m.

The employee is being called “fast-thinking” after hearing a baby cry while returning from their lunch break.

The fast-thinking action of a Union City Employee helps to save a one-year-old baby. https://t.co/i6ROn8BLwC — Union City Police CA (@UnionCityPD_CA) August 16, 2019

When the employee went over to the car, they found the child in a locked car with windows open slightly.

When police arrived on scene, the mother of the baby, along with two other children ages 3 and 6, came out of the library nearby.

The mother told officers she only went into the library to check out a book.

Police say she was inside the library for 25 minutes while the baby was in the hot car.

After a medical assessment, the baby was found to be responsive and OK, according to police.

“The Union City employee’s actions, being aware and alert when exiting their vehicle, played a key role in getting first responders to the baby quickly,” the department said. “Thankfully, we have a positive story to share and believe that the employee played a big role in that outcome. Thank you, we appreciate your efforts.”

The police department said the incident was documented and notification was made to the “appropriate agencies.”

The Union City Police Department reminds residents that children should never be left unattended in a car for any amount of time.

The department says cars can reach upwards of 125 degrees within minutes, even with windows open.