Fatal 2015 police shooting in Sunnyvale deemed lawful

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – In the South Bay, a district attorney’s office has deemed a fatal police shooting in Sunnyvale was lawful.

It happened four years ago during a robbery at a liquor store on Tasman Drive.

Officials said 28-year-old Joseph Weber was armed with a knife before police fatally shot him.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office says Weber walked towards an officer with the knife before the officer opened fire.

The report determined that the officer’s actions were lawful.

