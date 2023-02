WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Several lanes of southbound I-680 are blocked after a fatal accident Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

As of 5:20 a.m., the left two lanes have been opened. The rest of the lanes remain closed.

The accident was reported around 4:30 a.m. north of Geary Road. Expect delays ad avoid the area if possible.

CHP reported a man lying in the middle lane of the road.

This story is developing and will be updated.