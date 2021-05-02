Fatal accident on Oakland highway caused by drunk driver, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – A traffic collision that killed one person and caused life-threatening injuries to another early Saturday was allegedly caused by a drunk driver, according to the Oakland office of the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP responded to 4:30 a.m. report of a collision between two vehicles on southbound Interstate 880 near the 66th Avenue on-ramp in Oakland, according to a CHP post on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found a Chevrolet and a Honda that had been involved in a collision. They also discovered a passenger of the Chevrolet who had suffered fatal injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the Chevrolet had collided with the guardrail as it merged onto the highway and was blocking the number three lane, when it was struck by the Honda.

The collision propelled the Chevrolet forward, striking and killing the passenger who was standing outside the vehicle.

The CHP is withholding the name of the passenger pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Chevrolet was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. No injuries were reported for the suspect.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The collision briefly closed all southbound lanes.

The CHP urges anyone with any information regarding this collision to please contact the Oakland CHP Office at (510) 457-2875.

