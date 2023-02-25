SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal collision occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 in San Pablo early Saturday morning.

Initial reports of the crash were reported around 5 a.m. A Sig alert was issued shortly before 5:30 a.m. All eastbound lanes are currently blocked. (Photo courtesy of Caltrans)

Multiple cars may have been possibly involved and there is a fatality, CHP told KRON4. A coroner is currently in route to the scene of the crash.

KRON On is streaming news live now

San Pablo police are asking drivers to avoid eastbound I-80. A traffic backup is expected for several hours. Drivers are advised to use San Pablo Dam Road as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.