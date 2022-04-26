SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A fatal collision on eastbound Interstate 80 has led to lane closures.

A pedestrian was reported struck around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday near the American Canyon Road offramp in Vallejo. He’d been seen walking in the first lane of the freeway. Lanes one, two, three and four were closed to traffic, though the fourth lane, the right-most, was quickly reopened.

The CHP did not respond to an immediate request for comment asking if or when lanes will be reopened, if this is a hit-and-run, if an arrest was made, and when the identities of the driver and victim can be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.