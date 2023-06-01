SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the city’s Veterans Building Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle collision at the Santa Rosa Veterans Building and located a red Toyota Tundra which had crashed into the fences of the building and a residence. A deceased male in the driver’s seat was located by police, SRPD said.

An investigation determined the collision occurred the night before at around 11 p.m. when the Toyota was driving northbound on Brookwood Avenue and veered west into the parking lot where it collided with the Veterans Building and residential backyard fences, police said.

The residence was determined to be vacant. Staff from the Veterans Building called Santa Rosa police Wednesday morning once they arrived to work to report the incident, police said.

The driver has been identified as Mario Garcia-Villavicencio, 37, of Rohnert Park.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, however investigators believe it may have been a medical emergency. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Lieutenant Christopher Mahurin at cmahurin@srcity.org.