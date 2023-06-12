(KRON) — A collision between a vehicle and pedestrian left one person dead in East San Jose on Monday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police units are currently on the scene of the crash near McKee Road and Jackson Avenue. The pedestrian was identified as a man who suffered life-threatening injuries. He was declared dead at the scene.

KRON On is streaming now

Westbound traffic on McKee Road between Capitol and Jackson avenues will be shut down as officers investigate the collision. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes if possible.