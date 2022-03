SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A fatal collision occurred late Thursday on I-280 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened shortly after 11:15 p.m. on the Saratoga Avenue offramp and involved at least 5 cars. One person died at the scene, and the northbound lanes of I-280 at Saratoga Avenue were closed overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.