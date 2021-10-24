San Jose woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-680

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
graphic FS Police San Jose police_1523150835547.jpg.jpg

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A 50-year-old woman died early Sunday and another person suffered major injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate Highway 680, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported shortly after 5 a.m., when a woman driving a Nissan sedan was headed northbound on southbound I-680 near Berryessa Road, the CHP said.

The Nissan hit an oncoming car head-on, and that car then veered off into another vehicle. 

It’s not known why the Nissan’s driver, a resident of San Jose, was headed the wrong direction on the freeway, the CHP said. She died at the scene.

A person in the second car was taken to a hospital with major injuries. A motorist in the third car suffered minor injuries.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 5:39 a.m. and all southbound lanes were blocked. 

As of 6:45 a.m., the lanes were still blocked, but motorists are using a slip lane at Berryessa to circumvent the crash, the CHP said.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News