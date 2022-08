OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza has led to miles of traffic delays.

The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, west of the MacArthur Maze. It was reported at 4:53 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The Alameda County Coroner’s office was on scene around 6:30 a.m. Several lanes of traffic are blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.