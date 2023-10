(BCN) — A fatal collision is blocking lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at about 6:45 a.m. on westbound Highway 580 just east of the Harbour Way off-ramp.

The two right lanes and the highway off-ramp remained closed later Friday morning while officers investigated the crash, CHP officials said.

