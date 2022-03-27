ASHLAND, Calif. (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fiery and fatal crash occurred late Saturday night near the interchange of Interstate highways 238 and 580 in Ashland.

Officers responded to a 10:24 p.m. report of the crash involving one vehicle that went down an embankment on the west side of the interchange near the connecting lane from southbound Interstate 580 to westbound Interstate 238.

The vehicle knocked down a pole, caught fire and started a grass fire.

By 10:43 p.m., the CHP had classified the crash as a fatality and contacted the coroner.

2022 Bay City News, Inc.