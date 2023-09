(KRON) — State Route 128 was shut down in both directions after a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened near Wragg Canyon Road and is impacting traffic in both directions. CHP said at 4:09 p.m. that the highway would be shut down for about two hours.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.