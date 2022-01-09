Lanes reopen after fatal crash on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (BCN) – One person died and two others were hospitalized Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported about 6:15 a.m. on the freeway west of San Pablo Dam Road.

Up until 9:40 a.m. all lanes were blocked, and 511 SF Bay tweeted that drivers should expect residual delays.

The wreck was triggered when the driver of a transit van lost control, hit the center divider and ended up resting in the wrong direction.

The van was then hit by three other cars, according to the CHP.

A man in his mid-20s died at the scene and two other people were hospitalized with major injuries.

A Sig Alert was issued at 6:45 a.m. and traffic was being diverted to San Pablo Dam Road.