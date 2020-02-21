Good Samaritan hit, killed while trying to help driver in San Mateo crash

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A Good Samaritan was hit and killed while trying to help a driver in involved in a crash Friday morning.

According to CHP, reports of the crash came in around 1:54 a.m. of the single-car crash just before the 3rd Avenue exit in the SB-101 lanes.

A Scion was stopped in the middles of the lanes, and officials said at some point a man in his late 20’s or early 30’s pulled over to help that person.

That’s when he was hit by another oncoming car.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the Scion was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

There were a total of three to four cars involved as multiple crashes occurred, according to authorities.

CHP says this is another tragic story of a Good Samaritan trying to help but put himself in danger.

Authorities are reminding the public not to get out of their cars if a crash occurs. Stay inside and call 911.

At this time three lanes of southbound Highway 101 at the 3rd Avenue exit remain closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: