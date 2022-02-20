Fatal crash closes Northbound I-880

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Upon arriving at the scene (not pictured), the suspect opened fire on officers and a squad car, according to police. (Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal traffic collision has closed northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland early Sunday morning.

CHP officers and Oakland Fire Department crews responded to reports just after 12:30 a.m. of a body in the right lane of the highway and of an overturned vehicle south of the 7th Street off-ramp.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 12:53 a.m. closing all northbound lanes and diverted traffic off the highway at the exit to Interstate Highway 980.

It was reopened as of 8 a.m. No further details were available.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

thumbnail_oakland roots 2
February 27 2022 05:20 pm