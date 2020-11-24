Fatal crash in San Leandro closes WB Davis Street at 880

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A person was killed in a traffic incident in San Leandro on Tuesday morning.

The San Leandro Police Department said to avoid westbound Davis Street overpass at 880 while officers investigate, around 6 a.m.

All westbound lanes on Davis Street are closed. Police said they do not know when the roads will reopen and suggest using westbound Marina Boulevard exit or 98th Avenue exit from I-880.

This story will be updated.

