Fatal crash involving wrong-way driver shuts down SB-1 in Pacifica

PACIFICA (KRON) – All lanes of SB-1 at Manor Drive in Pacifica are closed early Thursday due to a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver.
At this time traffic is being diverted to SR-35.
No other details were immediately available.
> CLICK HERE TO FIND ALTERNATE ROUTES IN THE KRON4 TRAFFIC CENTER. (opens in a new tab)”>>> CLICK HERE TO FIND ALTERNATE ROUTES IN THE KRON4 TRAFFIC CENTER.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Preschoolers raise $10K for classmate battling brain cancer
- ‘He’s the greatest coach’: Chiefs fan takes Andy Reid love to the next level with new tattoo
- Two to watch: These players will be key to determining the AFC Championship
- Senate takes over Trump’s impeachment after House handoff
- Titans fans expected to flood Nashville streets for outdoor viewing party