Fatal crash involving wrong-way driver shuts down SB-1 in Pacifica

PACIFICA (KRON) – All lanes of SB-1 at Manor Drive in Pacifica are closed early Thursday due to a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver.

At this time traffic is being diverted to SR-35.

No other details were immediately available.

> CLICK HERE TO FIND ALTERNATE ROUTES IN THE KRON4 TRAFFIC CENTER.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

