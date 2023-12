(KRON) — There was a fatal crash Monday afternoon on the southbound 680 near Sunol Boulevard resulting in major traffic delays, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Sig Alert has been issued.

The crash was near Sunol Boulevard and south of Castlewood Drive in Pleasanton, the CHP said. The crash is expected to impact the evening commute. It is not known if weather was a factor.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.