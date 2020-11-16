Fatal crash on Bay Bridge blocks traffic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol has reported a fatal collision on the Bay Bridge heading into San Francisco on Monday afternoon.

Officials posted to Twitter around 2:09 p.m. saying that the number 1 and 5 lanes are currently blocked.

The collision occurred on I-80 westbound just west of Treasure Island.

Authorities expect the estimated time of reopening is one to two hours.

At this time, you are advised to use alternate routes.

Check back for updates as this is developing.