(BCN) — Southbound traffic on State Route 87 in San Jose is being diverted onto Interstate Highway 280 northbound following a fatal crash that has left the southbound lanes of Highway 87 blocked early Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol confirms at least one person dead resulting from the crash along Highway 87 southbound, just before the I-280 connector, at 4:52 a.m. on Saturday.

