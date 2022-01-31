Fatal crash on I-680 in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Monday that has closed the far right lane of northbound Interstate Highway 680 just north of the Concord Avenue on-ramp in Pleasant Hill.

Officers responded to a 4:28 a.m. report of a vehicle weaving and then running off the right side of the highway into a ditch, where it caught fire and became fully engulfed.

The CHP responded and found the driver dead inside the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

