Fatal crash on SB I-680 onramp in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision occurred early Saturday on the North Capital Avenue on-ramp to southbound Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose.

Officers responded to a 1:04 a.m. report of a single-vehicle collision involving a white Tesla blocking the right lane of the on-ramp, which was closed 22 minutes later.

Few details were immediately available regarding the collision, and the CHP changed the status of the incident at 5 a.m. from traffic collision with unknown injuries to one involving a fatality.