Truck driver killed in East Bay crash

RICHMOND (KRON) – CHP is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a truck driver early Monday.

According to CHP Oakland, the truck driver drifted off the roadway and collided into a guardrail on eastbound I-80 west of El Portal Drive around 5 a.m.

The truck then went down the embankment.

The truck driver died at the scene, CHP said.

At this time, the right two lanes remain closed as authorities continue to collect evidence and clear debris from the roadway.

One lane is expected to reopen around 11 a.m. while the lane closest to the guardrail will likely remain closed for the rest of the day as crews perform emergency guardrail repair.

That lane is estimated to reopen around 5 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Oakland at 510-450-3821.

The investigation is ongoing.