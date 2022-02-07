Fatal crash reported on Highway 101 near Healdsburg

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car crash on US-101 in the North Bay on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:38 p.m., CHP Santa Rosa posted to Twitter saying the crash happened on the southbound lanes at Healdsburg Ave. and Old Redwood Highway.

The southbound lanes are currently closed and traffic is being diverted at Healdsburg Ave. and Old Redwood Highway.

According to the CHP, five vehicles were involved in the collision between the on and off-ramp.

One person died and two people suffered major injuries, the CHP says.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and expect delays as there is a major backup.

Officers are on the scene at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

Check back for more updates as KRON4 learns more.