(BCN) — All southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 280 near the El Monte Road off-ramp in Santa Clara County have been reopened after being shut down due to a fatal crash, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday morning.

The roadway was cleared just before 6 a.m. Saturday after a fatal two-vehicle crash earlier in the morning led to the closure of all southbound lanes on Interstate 280.

The collision, which was first reported at 1:13 a.m., occurred near the El Monte Road off-ramp and resulted in at least one death.

The two vehicles, both sedans, collided head on, according to the CHP.

The state agency reported at 1:23 a.m. all southbound lanes of I-280 near El Monte Road were closed and a Sig-alert was issued.