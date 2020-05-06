Fatal crash shuts down lanes on Hwy 101 in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) -Some lanes of northbound Highway 101 near the San Tomas Expressway are closed as of 5 am. due to a fatal crash.

According to CHP, two lane are open while two others remain closed as the investigation continues. There is no estimated time of reopening.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

