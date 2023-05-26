(KRON) — A fatal crash between a gray minivan and a gray Honda Civic snarled traffic on southbound Highway 17 Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The accident was first reported around 4:12 a.m. near the Hamilton Avenue offramp in San Jose.

The accident temporarily shut down all lanes but the fast lane has since reopened as of 4:52 a.m., officials said. The estimated time of reopening for the other lanes is around 6:30 a.m., officials said.

Officials reported at least one fatality as a result of the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.