(KRON) — Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash in Dublin on Tuesday night, the Dublin Police Department said. Dublin PD responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the area of Dougherty Road and Fall Creek Road at about 10:30 p.m.

Arriving at the scene, police located a dark-colored BMW M3 that had crashed into a tree and light pole and become engulfed in flames. Once the fire was put out, it was determined that both the vehicle’s occupants were deceased. The driver was a 25-year-old man. The passenger was described as an “unknown male.”

Both victims are thought to be San Ramon residents.

A primary investigation into the crash is being handled by the Dublin Police Services Traffic Unit. Following a preliminary investigation, police believe that excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims,” police said.