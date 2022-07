MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – There was a fatal incident involving Caltrain this morning in Mountain View, according to the commuter rail line via Twitter.

The man was struck by a train, Caltrain confirmed to KRON4.

The fatality was reported in a tweet at 7:06 a.m. A previous tweet said SB104 was “stopped due to a potential trespasser incident near Rengstorf Avenue.”

SB104 will not be running; SB702 will be making both train’s stops.