Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting that one person has died after an accident occurred late last night.

The incident, which occurred at around 11:52 p.m. on the 1600 block of Saratoga Avenue, was initially reported to have involved two vehicles.

An update revealed that only one car was involved and it had hit a tree.

The passenger died at the scene.