(KRON) — At least one person was killed in a crash in Sonoma on Tuesday, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. State Route 116 was closed between Old Adobe Road and Watmaugh Road after the collision.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP’s Napa office.

This is a developing story.