OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash has led to a backup on southbound California State Route 13 just before the Redwood Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash of a single vehicle is blocking the right lane as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was reported on fire to the CHP at 3:33 a.m. The coroner’s office is on scene.

State Route 13, which runs entirely within Alameda County, connects Interstates 80 and 580.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.