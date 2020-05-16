Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in San Leandro

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PD_Alameda-County-Sheriff-generic_187101

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – A fatal officer-involved shooting has been reported in San Leandro, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred Friday a little after 5 p.m. in the 17100 block of Foothill Boulevard.

Officials say a wanted murder suspect was shot and killed after pulling out a gun.

Authorities are currently on scene.

No additional information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News