Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – A fatal officer-involved shooting has been reported in San Leandro, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred Friday a little after 5 p.m. in the 17100 block of Foothill Boulevard.
Officials say a wanted murder suspect was shot and killed after pulling out a gun.
Authorities are currently on scene.
No additional information is available at this time. Check back for updates.
