Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – A fatal officer-involved shooting has been reported in San Leandro, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred Friday a little after 5 p.m. in the 17100 block of Foothill Boulevard.

Officials say a wanted murder suspect was shot and killed after pulling out a gun.

Officer Involved Shooting just occurred on 17100 block of Foothill Blvd in unincorporated San Leandro. One wanted murder suspect from @oaklandpoliceca was shot and killed after he emerged with gun. pic.twitter.com/iydYMQu37W — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) May 16, 2020

Authorities are currently on scene.

No additional information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

