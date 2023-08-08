(KRON) — A freeway shooting in Orinda that left one person dead last month is being investigated, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Monday. At 9:30 p.m. on July 28, the victim showed up at a hospital after being struck by gunfire on Highway 24, east of St. Stephens Drive.

A preliminary CHP investigation indicated that the suspect vehicle pulled in behind and then alongside the victim vehicle. Several gunshots were heard, and the driver and front passenger realized the rear passenger had been hit.

The injured passenger was taken to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Detectives with the CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit are actively trying to determine a motive and identify suspects or vehicles involved.