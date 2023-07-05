(KRON) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed outside a residence in Fairfield Tuesday night, police said. Officers with the Fairfield Police Department were dispatched to the residence in the 1500 block of Monroe Street at around 11:15 p.m. on reports of a stabbing, the department said.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a large crowd gathered outside and the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid but the victim was pronounced deceased by paramedics, police said.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office assisted with crowd control due to the large number of people gathered at the scene. Fairfield PD Investigations Unit detectives also responded and took over the investigation.

No suspect has been identified, police said, despite the large number of potential witnesses. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Fairfield PD Investigations Unit at (707) 428-7600.

Police describe the investigation as ongoing.